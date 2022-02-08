According to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Ghana and the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa are utilising just 55 per cent of its human capital potential (compared to a worldwide average of 65 per cent). By 2030, the working-age population is set to boom by two-thirds, touching 600 million.

Opportunities for this young workforce will primarily emerge in information technology, infrastructure and green jobs. Recruiters for tech jobs would be from the continent and developed economies in the West. Such virtual hirings have already become quite common among businesses grappling with COVID-19 restrictions, proven by the fact that online searches for remote jobs jumped as high as 460 per cent in the two years between June 2019 and June 2021.

Based on the growth trends of 2020 and 2021, the following are the top five IT skills that will make your CV ready for the digital workforce of the future:

Full Stack Development – These professionals possess comprehensive knowledge of each layer of an application. They are experts in back-end coding, database technologies and programming languages like Java, Python, Ruby, PHP, and Node JS. They are likely to be among the highest-paid members of an IT team, and their demand is growing every year. Data Science – Google's CEO Sundar Pichai recently said, "AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on." Data Science, which eventually converges to Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, is a multidisciplinary field focusing on using data to derive valuable insights. Anyone looking to further their career in Data Science must possess a wide range of skills, including programming, statistics, and domain knowledge of the relevant field of application. Digital Marketing – Unlike many people believe, digital marketing is a dynamic field that constantly evolves. There is limited growth for people who want to learn only on the job. Whether it is content production, SEO, analytics or marketing automation, professional training can help gain the required knowledge to nurture a respectable career in digital marketing. Cloud Computing – The migration toward distance-learning and remote work spiked demand for cloud services. Forrester Research expects the cloud computing market to grow by as much as 35 per cent in 2022. There will be a high demand for certified cloud computing professionals skilled at using popular cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud etc.), Cloud Security, Cloud Deployment and Migration Across Multiple Platforms, Database Skills, DevOps etc. Cyber Security – Companies increasingly look for IT professionals trained to mitigate cyber risks and implement strategies to keep their products functioning securely. Training in cybersecurity includes modules in fundamental data analysis, Basic Scripting, Cyber Defense, Information Assurance Fundamentals, Cryptography, Networking, Policy, Compliance and System Administration.

As mentioned earlier, demand for professionals with the skills mentioned above is poised to grow significantly in the coming years.

Employers highly value applicants with these skills who get hired by corporates across banking, finance, technology, startups and enterprise technology.