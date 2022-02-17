Uganda has suspended the mandatory Covid-19 testing of all passengers arriving at the country’s Entebbe international airport.

Since October last year, all passengers were required to test on arrival, whether they had a valid negative PCR test or not.

The health ministry said a decline in positive cases being identified at the airport and a reduction in the threat of variants of concern were behind the decision.

But passengers – whether leaving or coming into Uganda – will still be required to have valid negative PCR test paperwork.

Uganda is currently emerging from its third wave of cases driven by the Omicron variant.

An average of 50 positive cases have been recorded daily in recent weeks and more than 15 million vaccine doses have been used so far.