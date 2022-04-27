The Ghana Health Service has indicated that the country is recording low Covid-19 cases.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, advised that despite the easing of restrictions and the low Covid-19 numbers recorded, Ghanaians should not let down their guard.

“We have recorded very low cases. The average case per day is about less than 20, and we have a weekly average of less than 5. Currently, 12 regions out of the 16 have no cases at all. We do not have any severe or critical cases in the country. There has been a significant decline in the number of cases reported at the airport for those few people who are tested. The land borders are opened and a little over 14 million of our population have received at least a vaccine.”

“There has been a decline in the vaccination drive due to the low-risk perception. This should not be the case as we believe strongly that this is the best time to get vaccinated.”

This was the Ghana Health Service’s first briefing after the president eased Covid-19 restrictions in the country on March 28, 2022, prior to the Easter celebrations.