A former Chief of Staff under the Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, is not the least enthused about the proposal for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to run together on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Mpiani believes the proposal fails to take into account issues bordering on candidates’ compatibility and differences in political ambitions.

“It is easier said than done. I do not think you will just pick anybody as your running mate if you are not compatible. You cannot work with the person. If you can work with anybody in the party to be your running mate, then maybe what he is saying can be done.”

“But even with that, the problem as I see here is, who is going to be the Presidential candidate and who will be the running mate?”.

“In politics, we all have our ambitions. Maybe it is my ambition to be a President, not a Vice President. Why do you join me with another person to become a Vice Presidential Candidate,” he quizzed on Eyewitness News.

A former Director of Communications of the NPP, Nana Akomea, had suggested that the two leading candidates meet the requirements of the north and south balance, and so taking advantage of that to allow them to run, will prevent a rancorous contest, but Mr. Mpiani disagrees.

Mr. Mpiani advised the party to rather focus on choosing its most suitable candidate who will subsequently select his preferred running mate for the general election.

“I think the party should be mature enough to say we want Mr. A. If Mr. A gets it and he thinks he wants any other candidate to be his running mate, fair enough.”

Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Kyeremanten are expected to contest against each other for the first time in a keen contest.

Although this will be the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia’s first attempt, Mr. Kyerematen, the current Trade, and Industry Minister, has contested against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thrice before the latter was elected President in 2016.