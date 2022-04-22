Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah has assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment to construct and refurbish roads across the country in the second phase of the year of roads agenda.

Last week, residents of Pakyi demonstrated over the deplorable nature of roads in their community, among other series of protests in demand of good roads.

In an interview with Citi News, the Minister said government is on course with its road projects despite the devastating effects of COVID-19.

“We are on course. The President first declared 2020 as the year of roads and because of its success, it was repeated in 2021 as the second year of roads. It is interesting to state that despite the havoc experienced worldwide, our country was no exception, but road construction was never affected. Construction of roads continued, and the good people of Ghana have seen it.”

The Minister of Roads and Highways together with directors of the Ministry, Urban Roads and Feeder Roads joined the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong and MP for Okere Dan Botwe to first inspect the construction of the bridge that connects Somanya to Akuse.

The bridge is part of a total of 50 steel bridges brought into the country from the Czech Republic at a total estimated cost of 43 million Euros.

Mr. Amoako Attah, who expressed satisfaction with the work of the contractor Messrs Asabea ordered for the scope of the approaches to be expanded from Akuse Junction to Somanya.

The team’s next stop was at Asesseso, where the contractor, Messrs General Constructions Development Limited, had cut through the rocks.

The reconstruction of 25 km Nkurakan to Adukrom and 11 km Adukrom to Trom Junction with the scope of the project as clearing of site, earthworks, concrete works placing and compaction of sub-base/ base material primer seal and seal works is about 65 percent complete.

This particular road was awarded on 23rd December 2020 and the project commenced on 20th January 2021 with an expected completion date of 19th July 2023.

Mr. Patrick Okoto the Eastern Regional Director of Highways has been explaining the scope of work done and its importance to the ministry says the project may be completed earlier with the fast rate at which the contractor is working.

“This major route, which connects the N6 to N2 when completed, will ease the movement of travellers from the Ashanti Region to the Volta Region and also facilitate trading activities in the enclave. This stretch is exactly where Abraham Tetteh, the Senior EMT with the Somanya Ambulance Service, was shot dead by armed robbers on his way transporting a pregnant woman to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua last February.”

MP for Okere Dan Kwaku Botwe who was in the company of the Roads Minister during the inspection expressing satisfaction with work done on the Asesseso stretch where the Somanya Ambulance Driver Abraham Tetteh was shot by armed robbers last year, said it will be difficult for armed men to operate in the area now.

Responding to questions on why some communities in the country continue to demonstrate over the poor nature of roads in the second phase of the year of roads, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Attah, who was shocked by their actions, called on residents to remain calm.