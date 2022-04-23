Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS, marketers of the HD+ TV service, has organized a training program for satellite TV dealers and technicians to promote a culture of safety amongst them.

The company also contributes towards youth empowerment and job creation in the country by training participants on the latest satellite TV installation trends.

In the first quarter of 2022, HD+ trained 2,500 installers across 18 locations. Since the launch of the HD+ brand in December 2020, HD+ has engaged about 6,000 installers and dealers so far in 50 towns and cities across the country.

Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS spoke at the Kumasi training session on behalf of the HD+ team.

According to him, the group has recognized the need to imbibe a culture of safety amongst installers due to the risks associated with their job.

He said, “We at HD+ have recognized the need to embed the culture of safety among the installer community. Most of these satellite dealers and installers work at height and also with electrical wiring. This has informed our decision to distribute dust coats to all participants of the training session. We are certain that apart from the safety that the dust coats provide, it will also give them a more professional outlook as entrepreneurial service providers.”

Speaking on the growth of the business Mr. Asampong added that “The HD+ brand is fair and unconventional and we embrace these values as the basis for sustainable growth for us and our partners. Over 50,000 homes have embraced the FeeliFeeli experience from HD+ currently and we have our installers as well as dealers to thank for this. By equipping our trade and installer partners with the requisite skills and information, we hope to have a team of experts who can remain gainfully employed by satisfying the needs of Ghanaian homes who want to enjoy world class TV viewing experiences at an affordable price.”

HD+ offers great convenience to its customers with the search, pause, reverse and record features as well as the ability to link the HD+ Decoder to a mobile phone via the My HD PLUS App.

Customers now also have the choice on how, when and where they can enjoy the HD+ Service. HD+ offers 19 HD channels as well as over 100 channels in SD with superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and been arranged according to genres. HD+ Decoders are available at all Multi TV dealer outlets and Electroland stores across the country for purchase and can be activated on any mobile network by dialing *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.