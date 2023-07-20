In an endeavor to foster meaningful change and empower the next generation of female corporate leaders, HD+, Ghana’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider has held the maiden of the HD+ LeadHERS Xperience.

The maiden edition of the event was a powerful platform where inspiring success stories of accomplished female leaders resonated with participants and aspiring young women, encouraging them to challenge the status quo and embrace their journey to leadership.

Held in Accra on 19th July, 2023, the HD+ LeadHERS Xperience had an esteemed lineup of female leaders carefully selected from diverse industries such as Technology, Engineering, Sports, Government, Media, Security and Education. Their captivating fireside chats and insightful discussions resonated with participants and ignited a flame of empowerment and determination within each one of them.

Diversity and inclusion took center stage as keynote speaker, Pan Macdonald (Chief People Officer at SES S.A) and guest of honour Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee (Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministries) shared their experiences and lessons in leadership. Whilst Pan Macdonald focused on the initiatives instituted at SES to enhance diversity, Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee emphasized on the transformative power of embracing female vision in male-dominated spaces.

Additionally, prominent leaders including Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD+ Ghana, Valeri Labi, Co-Founder and CEO of Wahu, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, the first female head coach of the Black Queens, Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Academic City University College and Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie(Esq), Director of Services-Ghana Prisons Services engaged participants and shared practical strategies in navigating the leadership trajectory.

In her address, the CEO of SES HD Plus Ghana, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams shared her organization’s motivation and determination to see women aspire and attain greatness. She stated that the HD+ LeadHERS platform was introduced to provide an exclusive opportunity for exceptional women leaders to share and impact others through their unique stories.

She believes by doing so, it enhances the potential of participants and provides a springboard for women to develop and achieve greatness.

“At HD+, we firmly believe that diversity is not just a buzzword but a driving force behind innovation and success. By empowering and supporting women in leadership roles, we create an environment that thrives on fresh perspectives, creative solutions, and equal opportunities for all” she said.

Determined to make an impact, SES HD Plus Ghana also launched LeadHERS Accra, a Lean-In Circle initiated 18th July, 2023 to offer guidance and empower women to reach their full potential. Whereas the Lean In Circle (LeadHers Accra) focuses on empowerment of young women, the LeadHERS Xperience focuses on sharing inspiring and unique stories of remarkable women to inspire others.

About SES HD Plus

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider. SES HD PLUS Ghana markets the HD+ Product, which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to home (DTH) and its success of rolling out the HD+ subscription-based platform in Germany.

Apart from offering over 100 FTA channels in standard definition, SES HD PLUS Ghana is collaborating with Adom TV, Joy Prime, GTV, UTV and Joy News, GTV Sports+, GhOne, Metro TV, TV XYZ, Citi TV, One HD, BID TV, Kool TV, e.TV Ghana, GNTV Junior, Aljazeera to deliver their content in high-defintion quality.

Additionally, the platform is home to the exclusive AfroSini channel broadcasting exclusive African movies and Scooore HD; an exclusive football channel that broadcasts top weekly matches of the Bundesliga 2 and the DFB Cup, Primeira Liga, Argentina Superliga, Copa de la Superliga, Saudi Pro League amongst others.