The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has extended the deadline for the payment of fees for 6,000 deferred students by a month.

In a statement, management of the university said it took the decision following an intervention by the Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum and other stakeholders.

“The Management of KNUST has agreed to extend the deadline for payment of fees for deferred students by one month following a meeting with the Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Adutwum, and other stakeholders today, 22nd of April 2022.

“All students who were affected by the deadline of 7th of April 2022 now have up to 20th May 2022 to settle their fees without further delay,” a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar of KNUST, Daniel Norris Bekoe said.

The school urged all affected students to take advantage of the extension to “pay up the approved fees before the commencement of the first semester on the 23rd of May 2022.”

It said students who have genuine financial concerns should contact the Students Loan Trust Fund for support.

Management had earlier announced that students, who could not pay 70% of their fees by Thursday, 7th April 2022, will be automatically deferred.

The Students’ Representative Council of KNUST subsequently said it would engage management of the university to seek an extension of the deadline for students who are yet to pay their fees.