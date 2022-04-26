Meta – formerly Facebook – have announced the launch of the #NoFalseNewsZone campaign, an educational drive focused on helping people identify false news and educating them on the actions to take to help minimise its spread in Ghana.

To launch the campaign, Meta unveiled the #NoFalseNewsZone comic book in collaboration with Comic Republic, a three-part series featuring the stories of an experienced nurse, an intern journalist and a university student who are on their personal journey to educate people on how to curb false news, and also join the fight against misinformation to help create a #NoFalseNewsZone online.

“At Meta, we are committed to the wellbeing of the individuals and communities that use our platforms, and take responsibility in helping to minimising the spread of false news seriously,” Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa said, while commenting on the launch of the campaign.

“We are delighted to be working with EIB Media and Comic Republic to launch #NoFalseNewsZone in Ghana. Our hope is that with this online comic book, people will make informed decisions by thinking critically about what they read, trust and share.”

The launch was done in collaboration with the EIB Network, and speaking on the partnership, GHOneTV’s General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah said, “For us at GHOne TV and EIB Network, the #NoFalseNewsZone Ghana campaign is our way of contributing to the broader discourse about what people consume and create online. We see a unique opportunity to use one of our cardinal mandates, education, to create awareness on why false news does not have a place in today’s daily information cycle.”

Comic Republic CEO, Jide Martin also said, “We are thrilled to once again work alongside Meta to tackle misinformation, a prominent problem in our world today. Comic Republic is uniquely placed to harness the power of visuals and storytelling to create a compelling campaign that can educate people on the importance of correct and true information.

“We all have a part to play in ensuring that we check the messages we create and consume online. With our art, we are hoping to educate people on how to identify false news and take steps to report it too. We are grateful to Meta for trusting us with this project and thankful to our ever-endearing audience who we know will be part of this #NoFalseNewsZone movement.”

To download the #NoFalseNewsZone comic series, visit: https://www.thecomicrepublic.com/site/web/NoFalseNewsZoneviewer.html?file=NoFalseNewsZone2_Meta_April_2022_Comic_Republic_Web.pdf