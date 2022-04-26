The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, has expressed worry about the reluctance of residents of the Bono East Region to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He attributes this reluctance partly to misconceptions about the side effects of the vaccines in and outside the region.

According to him, out of a targeted population of about 835,000 in the Bono East Region, only 27.6% have been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, whilst 43.6% only took one dose of the vaccine, amounting to a deficit of 53% who have not been vaccinated at all.

Mr. Adu Gyan made this known when he addressed the media and opinion leaders in Kintampo on Monday, April 25, 2022, on the progress of the National COVID-19 Vaccination exercise in the Bono East region.

“It is unfortunate that the majority of people in this region have not been vaccinated, which is not good at all. The challenge has been misinformation and misinformation.”

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions nationwide such as a ban on the compulsory wearing of face masks there are fears many may be reluctant to take the vaccine.