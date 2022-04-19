The Minority in Parliament has filed an injunction application at the Supreme Court in Accra against the implementation of the controversial electronic transfer levy, popularly known as E-levy, pending the determination of its substantive case currently before the apex court.

The court has, however, scheduled the hearing of the case for May 4, 2022, three days after the planned date for the implementation of the levy.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced via his Facebook page that the application was successfully filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

“We have today successfully filed an application at the Supreme Court to injunct the implementation of the obnoxious E-levy pending the determination of our substantive case,” he said.

Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the absence of the Minority MPs, who had walked out before the Bill was considered at the second reading stage.

The levy, which was amended from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, will be a tax on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments.

The charge will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

Critics of the proposal have warned that this new levy will negatively impact the Fintech space, as well as hurt low-income people and those outside the formal banking sector.