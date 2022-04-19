The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has today, April 19, 2022, opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party at the constituency level.

The party will from April 28th to May 2, 2022, hold constituency elections to elect new officers.

The party early on postponed the date for the election due to chaos that characterised the polling station elections.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said nomination forms will be sold at all party offices across the country.

The party had to reschedule its polling station elections originally slated for April 24, 2022, to April 28, 2022, to be held between April 28, 2022, and May 2, 2022, due to recent chaos that marred the process.

The party also says the date for its National Delegates Congress to elect new national officers remains unchanged.

The party says reports of a change in date are untrue.

Mr. Boadu said the party will, from July 14, 2022, to July 16, 2022, go ahead with its national election.

“The [national] election will be held on the initial date. We do not intend to change the dates. Reports of any change in date are untrue.”

“They will be held in Accra as planned,” he added.