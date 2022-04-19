The Upper West Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for persons involved in the killing and burying of a security officer at a private school in the Wa municipality of the Upper West Region.

The deceased was found dead and buried in a sack in an uncompleted storey building after he was reported missing for three days.

According to reports by the Police, a head injury was recorded in the autopsy conducted, hence that could have caused his death.

However, the body has been released for burial.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Police, Chief Superintendent Gideon Ohene Boateng indicated that investigations are still ongoing to bring the culprits to book.

“As customary demands, we have handed over the body to the relatives for burial. We are also on the ground investigating. We are looking forward to laying hands on the perpetrators and ensuring they are dealt with.”