The Interior Ministry has given assurances that perpetrators of the recent attack on Zacholi in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, will be brought to book.

The Zacholi incident resulted in the death of nine persons with several others left injured.

According to the sector minister, Ambrose Dery the security agencies in the country are poised to clamp down on all forms of violence.

He cautioned individuals who foment trouble to desist, and urged residents not to take the law into their hands.

In a Citi News interview, Ambrose Dery indicated that government will get to the bottom of the disturbances in the Yendi Municipality and apprehend all perpetrators involved.

“We sent a high-powered team led by a COP to go and investigate the matter. We want to get to the bottom of the matter. We do not expect people to take the law into their hands. We expect you to cooperate with us, help us apprehend and go through the due process. We want to assure the public that we will not allow them to intimidate our people,” he said.

The Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Sayibu, at a separate event described the Zacholi attack as horrific, and urged the Fulani community to remain calm as the government looks into the disturbing incident.

He also urged the residents to cooperate with the police as investigations are conducted to unmask the perpetrators and put them before the court.

“This incident cannot go unpunished, but we can only punish crime when we are able to identify the perpetrators. Much as we need the law to work, we need the cooperation of the local community here. I know that, at this development, people are terrified. We will give them some time, and after they’ve recovered, they should be able to talk to us…. I appeal to the Fulani community to exercise restraint. The law may grind slowly, but it will catch up with all the perpetrators,” he assured.

Meanwhile, some seven persons who were found guilty of stealing the carcass of cattle killed in the area during the deadly raid of the community have been fined GHS 4,200 each by a court.