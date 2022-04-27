The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana has dismissed claims that its members would boycott the end-of-semester examination if their outstanding allowances are not paid.

The association has over the past few months demanded the payment of allowances owed them by the government for the 2020/2021 academic year.

They say most students depend on the allowance to pay for their examination fees, among others.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the Association, Jonathan Dzunu, demanded that the government releases funds to clear the outstanding arrears.

“We didn’t say that we will boycott the end-of-semester exam. What we are saying is that the monies that have been released should be disbursed to the colleges as early as possible for students to be able to pay for their exams fee to enable them to write their exams. As said by the Minister, monies have been released, and we expect that within the week the monies should be received.”

The teacher trainees have been in the news recently as they were agitated over the fact that they were told they would begin feeding themselves from May 8, 2022, as the government had not released monies for their feeding fee.

The government in less than 24 hours swiftly responded to the call by releasing GHS67 Million to the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF) after they relayed the information to the trainees.