Vodafone Ghana Foundation, through its outreach programme Vodafone Healthfest, has provided free medical care for over 500 inhabitants in and around the Appiate community. This follows the devastating explosion along the Tarkwa Bogoso-Ayamfuri road when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine crashed with a motorcycle on January 20, 2022.

Beneficiaries received free medical consultation, counselling, and medications for specific medical conditions.

Commenting on this initiative, the Head of Vodafone Foundation, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi, emphasized Vodafone’s commitment to providing quality healthcare delivery to Ghanaians through its charity arm.

“Vodafone Ghana is committed to providing free and fair healthcare for individuals under its many initiatives, of which Vodafone Healthfest is a part. We are confident that our presence in the Appiate community with medical practitioners from the Ghana Health Service will positively impact the community and improve the health of the residents after the unfortunate incident they have experienced this year.”

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Prestea Huni Valley Municipal, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, expressed appreciation to the Foundation and encouraged Vodafone to continue reaching out to the Appiate community with their timely interventions.

“Let me take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Vodafone Ghana for bringing us this programme through their Foundation. In fact, it is a very important programme and from what I saw, I was highly impressed. Many people were affected by the blast; some had minor injuries, and some had broken legs, among others. Fortunately, we haven’t lost any lives because of the interventions we have put in place. At the moment, we are managing minor illnesses that have occurred as a result of the residents’ stay at the camp.”

“This programme by Vodafone is indeed a timely one as it will help us control diseases, including communicable diseases that are likely to occur because many people are together in such small spaces. So, we are very much happy that Vodafone has intervened, and we hope that they continue coming until we move the residents to a new place.”

Earlier, Municipal Director of Health Services, Prestea Huni Valley Ghana Health Service, Joseph Kwame Sampson, said through the medical screening provided by Vodafone Ghana, a lot of diseases that stemmed from the residents’ stay in the camp have been identified.

While commending Vodafone for this initiative, he urged other organisations to emulate the kind gesture by Vodafone Ghana by extending their support to the people of Appiate.