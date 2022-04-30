The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, has responded to the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah’s petition asking it to investigate Human Rights Violations by the Ghana Police Service and an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces attached to the Adamus Mining Company Limited.

The MP’s petition referenced the killing of 35-year-old Andrews Donkor, who was allegedly shot dead on April 1st, 2022 by security personnel who fired into a crowd that had massed up at the premises of Nkroful Magistrate court to witness the prosecution of some alleged illegal miners arrested from Adamus Mining Concession in Ellembelle, as well as other security attacks in the concession.

CHRAJ in its response to the Ellembele MP, dated 29th April 2022, signed by Human Rights Director, Mary A. Nartey on behalf of the Commissioner stated that “the Commission respectfully writes to acknowledge receipt of your complaint dated 21st April 2022. Please be informed that your complaint is receiving the necessary attention”.

Explaining the rationale for his petition to CHRAJ, Emmmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah intimated that it is to seek justice and fairness for his constituent.

“The entire Teleku-Bokazo has been highly annoyed, depressed, and devastated by this unlawful killing and demands Justice for the deceased. More particularly the family of the deceased has suffered so much pain, anguish, and serious financial, psychological, and emotional distress on account of the said unlawful killing. What is more frustrating is the refusal of the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to show interest in investigating the said killing and to bring the perpetrator to book”, it stated.

The MP in his petition also stated that he acted in his capacity as the representative of the people.

“As Representative of the people, it is incumbent upon him to bring these issues of serious Human Rights violations to your attention for investigation. Our Petition is firmly grounded on the 1992 Constitution which guarantees the fundamental human rights of every Ghanaian. Article 12 (1) and 12(2) of the Constitution“

“… It is our respectful view that the right to life is sacred and must not be violated without any consequences. Article 13(1) of the Constitution provides that “No person shall be deprived of his life intentionally except in the exercise of the execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the laws of Ghana of which he has been convicted”, it added.