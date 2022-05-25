The much-anticipated Galaxy International School scholarship exam which takes place every year in the month of May took place on Saturday, 21st May, 2022, at the school’s secondary section premises in Accra.

As has become a custom, the school organizes this exam as part of its corporate social responsibility to give an opportunity to brilliant but needy students from both public and private schools to have access to the school’s top-notch modernized educational facilities.

The scholarship package ranges between 100%-25%, and it has so far enabled many students the opportunity to be part of the Galaxy family where excellence reigns.

The exams are organized for Primary 6 students preparing to join JHS1 or Y7, and for students in JHS3 preparing to start SHS 1 or Y10.

This year, 690 students took part in the exam.

As always, the students were excited about the prospect of attending Galaxy as they have heard so many good things about the school.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Mehmet Akmermer, was elated that so many students deemed it worthwhile to try their hands on the exam.

Galaxy International School is one of the best private international schools in the country that offers both the British Curriculum and WASSCE Program, and has student representation from over 30 nations.

The school has two campuses, a Secondary and Primary located at Ashaley Botwe, and a primary and Preschool located in East Legon, and has been operating since 2001.