President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concern about the shortage of fertiliser in Ghana and the rest of the continent, and its impact on the production of maize and soy as well as the country’s poultry industry.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has left Ghana and the rest of the world not only short of important grains but also fertilisers, a development which is affecting food supplies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Academy of African Business and Development Conference (AABD) at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the impact of the Ukraine war on Africa should serve as a clarion call on African countries to accelerate efforts at ensuring the continent is self-sufficient in the production of key commodities and products.

“Growing concerns over fertiliser shortages in most African countries are worrying. Ghana’s maize and soy production could be affected, and our poultry industry could suffer greater shocks,” the President said.

On curbing imports, President Akufo-Addo noted that in 2021, chicken imports were estimated at 350,000 metric tons.

According to him, forecasts for 2022 stand at 400,000 metric tons.

“None of these imports, ironically, are from African countries. These are the reasons why Intra African trade is so low,” the President said.

“We contribute to the development of other nations anytime we import toothpicks rather than manufacturing them in our own country,” he added.