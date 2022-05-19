The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Daniel Wilson Addo, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in New Fadama. The visit is to congratulate the Chief Imam on his charity work and promotion of peace among religious groups; the calm celebration of Eid Ul Fitr; seek prayers for CBG as a positive business brand and to cement the long-standing relationship with the Muslim community.

Sharing the purpose of the visit, the Managing Director of CBG, Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo said: “His eminence is the spiritual head of a large part of the population of this country, and he has consistently promoted the fact that we are one people even if we belong to different religions. We are also very much aware of his eminence’s works in feeding the poor, and helping the disadvantaged in society; we strongly identify with those principles. So, we are here today to pay respect, and pledge our assistance to him in all of his humanitarian work. We also do businesses in some of the communities that have the concentration of his people, and we have consistently found that the environment is very conducive and we will like to thank him and introduce the Bank to him.”

According to Daniel Addo, “CBG values the relationship and impact of the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community to the development of the Bank. In line with our brand promise, we pledge that we will continuously stand with you.”

The National Chief Imam, on his part, expressed gratitude to CBG and prayed for the success of the Bank and its staff.

He said, “I am excited and really happy about your visit. I am praying to Allah that he will shower his blessings into the Bank and individually as staff of this bank, and collectively, I pray that God will bless your lives and all your endeavours. I am also praying that God enhances the peace of our country just like we are living in a country of different religions and yet we live in peace, we pray that God will enhance our peace.”

The other members of the CBG delegation, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) for Corporate Resources, Nana Ama Poku; Chief Financial Officer, Charles Appiah; Director of Operations, Samuel Chiatey Barketey; General Manager, Ahmed Ibrahim Tijani-Tanko and other Heads of Departments.

The delegation also presented some items to the Chief Imam.