Theovision International, a Christian based Non-Governmental Organisation has donated 2500 audio Bible devices to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The audio Bible devices created in some dialects including Ga, Ewe, Twi, Awusa and English, are designed to help troops get closer to God and sustain their faith in God on the field through a simplified digitised system.

The Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh in an interview with Citi News after receiving the devices at a short presentation at Burma Camp said the devices will heighten the understanding of troops in the word of God and also boost general output of troops.

“The word of God strengthens people spiritually and a man is as strong as his spirit not as a physical being and so anything that enhances the acceleration of the word of God and also fastens the word of God goes to strengthen the ability of the individual to believe. With these gadgets, our belief is that they will tighten our understanding of truth in the word of God and also enhance their practice. When you are working with the word of God at the back of whatever you are doing, you are courteous. You will look at human beings at the centre of what you are doing and that is what Armed Forces stand for–that these gadgets will heighten the understanding of our troops in the word of God and boost our overall output, so we are much grateful”.

On his part, the Deputy Executive Director of Theovision International, Philip Asare, who was excited by the collaboration, called on the military to get closer to God at all times to renew their hearts.

“So this act is to make sure that everyone including our military also benefits by hearing God’s voice and the way they best understand that’s why we are here to present these audio Bibles so that, as they are on the field or being deployed, they are not deprived of the word. They can actually listen wherever they are to God’s word. So we have donated two thousand five hundred pieces on various languages which have been broken down into Ga, Ewe, Awusa, Twi and English so that it can be deployed into these language groups within the armed forces”.

“Our message to the Armed Forces is that as they listen to the word of God, they shall get deep into the word of God. They shall see the wonders of God, and they shall understand what the word of God is saying and speaking to the hearts. They should also allow the word of God to transform their hearts and minds and have that connection or intimacy with God”.

Commodore Adjei-Djan, the Director General of Religious Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces, who indicated that their doors are always open, called on the general public and other civil society organisations to continue to support the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Talking about the impact, these audio devices will go a long way to help our troops because we always give them bibles when they are being deployed or about to travel to sustain their faith and also encourage them. So these bibles being audio will help them. When they are free, they play it. The Ghana Armed is just like any public institution which also needs support, so our doors are always open for any support which has to be genuine, and it must go through the proper chain of command protocol”.