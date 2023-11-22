The collaborative efforts of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, and National Peace Ambassador Mr. Clemence Gyato brought relief to the Akosombo Dam Spillage victims in the North Tongu District.

The visit to the Agbetikpo camp, housing approximately 1,200 displaced individuals among the 12,000 affected, showcased solidarity and compassion in the wake of this crisis.

The generous donation comprised diverse essential items valued at over GH₵300,000, including rice, water, clothing, footwear, and hygiene supplies.

Additionally, a sum of GH₵70,000 was offered to aid in alleviating the immediate needs of those affected.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu emphasized the significance of communal support during adversity, extending prayers and words of encouragement to the affected individuals.

He expressed empathy and reassured the victims that hardship can pave the way for eventual solace.

The National Peace Ambassador Mr. Clemence Gyat commended the Chief Imam’s enduring commitment to peace-building, reflecting on their joint efforts in past reconciliation endeavors.

He stressed the importance of maintaining peace, especially during challenging times, urging the youth to avoid actions that could disrupt community harmony.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, conveyed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the victims, highlighting the substantial impact of the calamity with over 1,500 houses damaged and 21 camps established to shelter the displaced.

Recognizing the overwhelming support and benevolence shown, Ablakwa emphasized the unity and compassion exhibited by Ghanaians, particularly praising the Chief Imam’s understanding of the region’s needs.

Promising accountability for the received aid, Ablakwa pledged equitable distribution among the remaining camps, ensuring no one is neglected in the recovery process.

The Chief Imam’s unwavering presence and generosity resonate deeply with the affected populace, signifying a beacon of hope amidst their trials.

The donation not only addresses immediate necessities but also signifies a collective commitment towards rebuilding lives shattered by the Dam Spillage disaster.