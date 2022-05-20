The Techiman Circuit Court has remanded four persons allegedly involved in the disturbances and rioting at the Nkoranza Police Station into police custody for two weeks.

This is according to the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwodwo Agyekum.

The irate youth besieged the police station following the alleged murder of a young man identified as Albert Donkor while in police custody. The riot led to the shooting to death of one person, while others sustained injuries.

In an interview with Citi News, the Nkoranza South MP bemoaned the failure of the state to hold the Police Service responsible for the lives lost.

“We are dealing with one of the most powerful institutions. On paper, someone will say Parliament is powerful, but practically this [Police] institution is more powerful. We are hoping that these ones will get justice.”

“The Court has remanded for two weeks those who did not take anyone’s life but destroyed property. We are not saying this is right, but even those who kill people are walking around freely.”