Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Limited (MetLife) has launched a new product, to provide income protection for family members of breadwinners in the occurrence of death, critical illness, or disability.

Dubbed Family Financial Wellness (FFW), the policy provides 4 benefit plans which provide incremental levels of cover namely: Orange, Turquoise, Burgundy, and Champagne.

Explaining the plan, the Acting Country Head of the company, Emmanuel Tuffuor, said the FFW is intended to offer personalized solutions to enhance the lifetime financial wellbeing of contributors and their dependents.

He noted that digitalization has revolutionized business operations and thus companies, in their bid to boost their growth, they must adopt digital solutions to enhance their relationship with clients.

“With the last five years growth averaging 20%, coupled with the increasing threat of new entrants; high product similarity; and relatively high power of customers and suppliers, and increasing regulation, the industry competition has become rife and getting more intense by the day, hence the need for players to embrace digital technologies to spur product and platform innovation,” he said.

Additionally, MetLife launched its new virtual assistance platform, dubbed, ‘Yaa’.

The new WhatsApp-based ChatBot offers an additional altruistic 24/7 interactive platform, which makes it convenient for the company’s clients and prospects to engage with them.

Clients and proposers can get assistance on the platform at any time of the day, through a QR Code, dedicated WhatsApp number, or via the company’s website.

‘Yaa’ provides a seamless alternative to buying a new policy; updating an existing policy; submitting a claim; requesting an inquiry; and lodging a complaint, all through the popular messaging application, WhatsApp.