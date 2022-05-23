The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the outbreak of HANZ virus in Ghana.

It is therefore calling on Ghanaians to be on the alert and report symptoms of the virus.

Hanz Virus, also known as H3N2v, is a strain of influenza usually found in pigs, birds, and humans.

The virus is said to spread more easily to humans from pigs than other swine influenza viruses.

According to the GHS, this influenza virus easily mutates with adults usually having stronger immunity. Symptoms of H3N2v include fever with cough and a runny nose.

Other possible symptoms are body aches, nausea, chills, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

The GHS added that the virus could sometimes cause severe diseases like pneumonia, which could lead to hospitalization and at the worst result in death.

All matches involving the Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak have been postponed after the virus was confirmed among the players.

The Game Week 30 fixture involving Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders was postponed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the outbreak of the disease.

“Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service. According to the GHS, they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team,” the team tweeted.