The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has tasked its various Regional Executive Committees to begin processes for the appointment of seven other regional executives.

This follows the successful conduct of its regional annual delegates conference over the weekend.

Here is the full statement from the party

On the occasion of the successful conduct of the NPP’s Regional Annual Delegates Conference, the Party is pleased to commend its rank and file particularly Candidates for the various Regional Executive Positions and their Supporters; the various Regional Elections Committees; the National Appeals Committee; and Delegates to the Party’s Regional Annual Delegates Conference, for the peaceful conduct of the Conference across the country, which was held between May 27 and May 29, 2022.

With the exception of the Central Region, which is the only Region that as yet, has not been able to hold its Regional Annual Delegates owing to a court process that was duly served on the Party, the Regional Annual Delegates Conference came off successfully in all the other 15 Regions of the country. It is the expectation of the Party that the court process would soon be ‘disposed of’ to allow for the conduct of the Regional Conference within the shortest possible time.

The Party is thankful to the Electoral Commission of Ghana for effectively supervising the conduct of the Regional Executives Elections in line with their statutory mandate. Equally, the NPP is appreciative of the role played by the Media, the Security Agencies, and all Stakeholders during the conduct of Regional Annual Delegates Conference.

The Party wishes to take this opportunity to once again congratulate all the candidates who were successful in the Regional Executives Elections and wish them the very best in their tenure of office whilst assuring them of the Party’s continuous support at all times. The Party equally commends those who were unsuccessful in the elections for putting themselves up to serve the Party, and more importantly, for respecting the rules of engagement in the interest of the Party.

APPOINTMENT OF OTHER REGIONAL EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

The Constitution of the NPP provides in Article 9 that, each Region shall have a Regional Executive Committee comprising 17 Executives, 10 of whom are to be Elected at a Regional Annual Delegates Conference, and the remaining 7, to be appointed.

Subsection (8) of Article 9, states that: “Within fourteen (14) days of their election, the Officers [i.e. the Elected Regional Officers] shall, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, appoint the Regional Officers who are required to be appointed under clause 2 of this Article”.

In accordance with this provision, the Party is directing that, the 10 Elected Regional Executive Officers, in the Regions that have held their Conferences, should take immediate steps, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, to effect these appointments.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Regional Officers to be appointed include:

1) Regional Financial Secretary;

2) Deputy Regional Organizer;

3) Deputy Regional Youth Organizer;

4) Deputy Regional Nasara Coordinator;

5) Deputy Regional Women Organizer;

6) Regional Communications Officer; and

7) Regional Research and Elections Officer.

NATIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE

The Party once again wishes to remind all stakeholders and members of the general public that National Executive Elections of the Party shall be held between 14th July and 16th July 2022. In accord with this, and following the successful conduct of the Regional Annual Delegates Conference, the Party would soon issue appropriate Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the National Annual Delegates Conference to elect National Executive Elections.

To conclude, it is the expectation of Leadership of the Party that all Stakeholders and Members of the Party would respect and strictly abide by these guidelines in the appointment of the remaining Regional Officers, and in the conduct of National Annual Delegates Conference, in the supreme interest of the Party.

Thank you.

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY