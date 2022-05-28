Three incumbent regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region have been unsuccessful in their re-election bid at the just-ended polls on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The Regional Organizer, Abdul Ganiyu and Regional Women’s Organizer, Abena Kwallah both lost after the election.

Also missing out on his position is the incumbent First Vice Chair, Ishmael Evonlah Whajah.

Francis Ndede Siah, who ran unopposed, becomes the newly elected Western Regional Chairman of the NPP.

Oketakyire Amankwa Afrifa, son of a former head of state, won the Secretary position on his third attempt.

Here are results from the Western Regional NPP elections

Chairman

1. FRANCIS NDEDE SIAH – UNOPPOSED

1st Vice

1. NANA KWESI ANSAH – 52

2. ISHMAEL EVONLAH WHAJA -72

3. ASAFOAKYE BADU – 191

4. JAMES OBENG JNR. – 15

Rejected-1

2nd Vice

1. KWAME ARMAH – 177

2. JONATHAN AYEPA AMOAH – 41

3. KEN WOODE – 35

4. BABA YIDDANA – 22

5. MICHAEL ASARE APPIAH – 56

Secretary

1. OKATAKYIE AMANKWAA AFRIFA – 196

2. DOMINIC REX JONFIAH – 35

3. EMMANUEL ACQUAAH – 57

4. CHARLES COBBINAH – 48

Rejected 1

Assistant Secretary

1. NANA ADJOA APPIAH – 264

2. FRANKLIN ADJEI – 7

3. ABDUL HAKEEM BUHARI OSMAN – 50

4. JOSEPH YAW BAIDOO – 10

Treasurer

1. HORMA AKESI MIEZA – 175

2. RHODA EFE ESHUN – 155

Rejected-1

Organizer

1. ABDUL GANIYU MOHAMMED – 149

2. AMOABENG OWUSU ACHEAMPONG – 181

Rejected -1

Women Organizer

1. ABENA KWALLA – 127

2. ANGELA NAANA CHRISTIAN – 5

3. OSEPHINE YAA ODOOM – 198

Youth organizer

1. BENEDICT ADDAE-218

2. OSAGYEFO ATTIAH KWAW-113

Nasara coordinator

1. AL-LABIB IMAM ALI – 213

2. HARUN ADAM – 87

3. ABEKA DAWDA A. – 13