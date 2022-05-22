The Northern Regional Education Directorate is appealing to the general public to come to the aid of the Tolon Senior High School after a fire outbreak destroyed the school’s girls’ dormitory.

The fire has left about 500 girls in the school without a place to sleep, prompting the school to ask all students to go home for a week to allow it time to find a temporary solution to the problem.

According to the Northern Regional Education Director, Dr. Peter Attafuah, the school was already in dire need of support as it had already made requests for a dining hall and an assembly block.

“They were able to get a few beds, and they need more, and so we are asking other people who can help us, including philanthropists, to come to our aid so that these girls can get a place to continue their academic work,” he said.

He added that his outfit has already forwarded the school’s request to the GES Head office in Accra for the Ministry of Education and GETFund to take action on the request.

“The school had earlier on applied for some support because they already needed a dining hall, and assembly hall and now with this, we have forwarded those already to the GES who will facilitate it to the Ministry so that GETFund can come to our aid. Now we are going to put in another request so that within the shortest possible time the Ministry and GETFund could come to our aid and provide some facilities for the girls,” he said.

Meanwhile, the headmaster of the school, Mohammed Issifu says the school is hoping to have a temporary solution in place by next week when the students return.

“The dormitory that accommodates the girls, the upper part, has been completely burnt down. The assembly has a compound house in town, and within the school’s situation we are trying to see whether we can convert some classrooms into accommodation for the students. The school hasn’t been closed down, but students have been asked to go temporarily go home and come back within a week,” he said.