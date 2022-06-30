At least seven people are reported dead following a car crash at Sankore in the Ahafo Region.

Three of the deceased persons were on board a truck when they veered off the road and crashed with a taxi carrying at least four persons.

A police officer, Romeo Mensah, speaking to Citi News, said investigations have commenced into the incident while the bodies are being conveyed to the morgue.

“You can’t even identify them. They were crushed,” he said.

In addition to the initial crash, fire officers who were called to attend to the accident scene were also involved in an accident.

The tender crashed into a truck on its way to the crash site.

“Nobody is dead, but we have four casualties in the hospital from the fire service,” an eyewitness said to Citi News.