The Ghana Immigration Service says investigations have commenced into an incident where a pickup vehicle belonging to the service knocked down a woman to death on the Afienya Michel Camp road on Thursday morning.

The woman whose identity is yet to be established was hit by the speeding immigration vehicle while crossing the street.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, Chief Superintendent Amoako Atta says the outcome of the investigation would determine the next line of action by the service.

“Our head of transport department is working with the police on this and also, immigration professional and ethics unit is conducting investigations concerning the officer involved,” he said.

He added that the outcome of the probe “will inform the Commissioner General to give directive as to what should be done in future to forestall such an occurrence.”