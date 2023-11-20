Six people have reportedly died following a road crash that occurred at Asanso near Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The incident is said to have happened when one of the five vehicles conveying mourners from Aputuogya to Manso Fahiakobo collided with a truck.

Five people died on the spot, while another person died later at the hospital.

Several others who sustained injuries were taken to the Bekwai Government Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

An eyewitness, Nana Ampong, told Citi News, “This is a sad event that occurred at Asante Bekwai-Asanso Afidjase. One of the five vehicles conveying mourners from Aputuogya to Manso Fahiakobo collided with a truck carrying sand, leading to the death of five people—four adults and a child—on the spot.”

“The sixth person died when we got to Asante-Bekwai hospital. About seven of the people who were also involved in the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the rest at Asante Bekwai hospital are receiving treatment.”