Citi TV, Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, is commemorating its fourth anniversary today.

The station started its operations on June 4, 2018, and has for the past few years given its viewers locally-produced yet world-class content.

With programmes such as ‘The Point of View, Citi Newsroom (CNR), 2020 News, The Breakfast Daily, Sister Sister, and Upside-down, Citi TV fast became a favourite for viewers.

As the station marks its four year anniversary today, General Manager of Citi TV, Bernard Avle highlighted the journey so far.

“It has been a wonderful journey. Four years for a TV station may be short for some people, but for us, it has been a very significant four years. We have made progress on a number of fronts, we started with the idea of producing rich content.”

“On the profit side, it may take some time, but I feel we are still a work in progress. Two years into the setting up of the station there was the Covid-19 pandemic for a whole year, many people didn’t make any money, but the business is still thriving.”

He attributed the station’s successes to “God because this journey would not have been possible without His Grace, the team, and of course the people.”

“There is no point in producing great content if no one is watching. When we turn 40 we will forever remember those who were with us at age 4,” he added.