A Tamale District court has remanded into prison custody two military officers who allegedly gang-raped an old student of the Damongo nursing and midwifery college on June 12, 2022.

The two were charged with rape and conspiracy to commit crime.

According to the prosecution statement, the suspects, who were both residing in Damongo at the time of the incident, went to the victim’s old school, where the victim had also visited to see someone.

The victim was said to be knocking at the door of her colleague when the suspects held her and threatened her.

She was then allegedly taken to a metal bench under a tree. The victim, according to the statement, managed to dial her boyfriend’s number, but the accused persons took the phone from her.

They further carried the victim to a urinal and took turns to forcefully have sex with her. One of the suspects, according to the victim, used a condom while the other did not.

The boyfriend, who sensed the lady was in distress after the call, followed up to the location. The suspects, upon seeing him approaching, took to their heels.

The case was reported to the Damongo police, where a medical form was issued for examination.

A team of investigators also visited the crime scene and evidence of an underwear was retrieved.

Subsequently, an identification parade was arranged where the complainant was able to identify the suspects.

The case has been adjourned to June 28, 2022.