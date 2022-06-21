The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of denying his constituency development because it is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold.

“Any time NPP comes to power, no developmental projects come to Ashaiman,” he complained on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Mr. Norgbey said some school projects have also been abandoned in his district.

“Even though we pay taxes and do all other things as a civic responsibility, they are not looking at us,” he said.

According to the MP, the perceived neglect of the government was evident to all his constituents.

“Everybody is aware of this, otherwise, I see why no reason why contracts will be awarded, but contractors will be moved from Ashaiman to Tema to go and fix Tema roads,” he said.

Mr. Norgbey said no road in his constituency had received a facelift within the last 6 years.

Following his appeals, Mr. Norgbey said if the government does not respond favourably to the concerns of his constituents, he will organise a protest.

“Because if you do all other processes, and they fall on deaf ears, then you don’t have any other thing to do again,” he said.

In the meantime, Mr. Norgbey has initiated rehabilitation works on some bad roads in the district.

He has urged the district assembly to offer its support by contributing bitumen to his efforts.