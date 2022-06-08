The legislators spearheading the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill are worried over the “delay” in the passage of the Bill.

A year after the Bill was presented to the Speaker of Parliament, it is yet to be passed.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, said the undue delay is getting them worried.

“We brought the bill to this house last year, and we are yet to hear anything about it. There has not been any mention of the bill since we resumed, we are well aware that the standing orders clearly state that a bill in the committee should not go beyond three months.”

“We are greatly concerned and want to know when the second reading of the bill will be taken in order for us to move to the consideration stage.”

The Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The Bill prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.

Varying forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community will also be criminalised if the Bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, is passed into law.

The members of Parliament that presented the bill are, Sam George, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).

The bill is currently at the committee level in Parliament, where public hearings are being held by legislators.

While data indicates that most Ghanaians are in favour of the Bill, it has faced criticism from renowned artists and academics.