A failed New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Chairman candidate, Kofi Adum Bawuah has called on the National Executive Council of the party to investigate some anomalies that occurred during the just-ended elections.

The NPP went to the polls last weekend to elect executives for the various regions to lead the party for the next 4 years.

According to Mr. Adum Bawuah, the regional elections committee failed to ensure due diligence in the lead-up to the elections, as some of his opponents favoured his candidature.

Speaking to Citi News, the failed regional aspirant says he has given the NEC of the party a week to constitute a committee to look into the elections.

“We have rules for the elections. The first is that we need to get the album four days before the elections. We were also directed that no vehicle enters the compound. I waited till Wontumi entered before I came. Wontumi went in there with two cars. I, on the other hand, was denied access to the premises with my car. I had to walk.”

“When I entered, there was a rule that all aspirants stay at the VVIP until the end of the elections. Wontumi was however allowed to walk around. The incumbent followed none of the laid down rules. We want the elections to be probed by an independent body.”