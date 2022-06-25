The Ghana National Gas Company, GNGC, has cut sod for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at the Three Town Senior High School in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Three Town SHS, established in 1991 as a day school, is among the oldest schools in southern Volta, until it was absorbed by the Government of Ghana.

The name Three Town is a result of the school’s location in the heart of three towns, namely Denu, Hedzranawo and Adafienu. Now the school has boarding facilities, science laboratory, among others.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Headmistress of the school, Margaret AdzoYawoo, said one of the school’s burdens has been taken away by Ghana Gas, saying the school’s student population stands at 1,660, with a staff strength of 134.

According to the headmistress, basic facilities such as places of convenience are lacking on the compound, compelling students to walk long distances to ease themselves in the bushes, while teachers are forced to close for the day before they can access places of convenience.

She added that the school is noted for its academic prowess, with one of the best moral upbringing standards in the country.

“The school has helped to produce various categories of professionals in the region and the country as large,” she stated.

Nonetheless, Three Town’s infrastructure has not been the best.

“This situation is really affecting academic work in the school and needs immediate attention by the authorities,” Madam AdzoYawoo said, urging Ghana Gas to consider a “boys’ dormitory block for the school, a 12-unit classroom block and renovation of the school’s kitchen to improve academic work in the school.”

“I believe strongly that upon completion of this project, a very conducive and inspiring environment will be created to enhance academic work. Again, the school is most grateful to Ghana Gas for such a move,” she added.

She also appealed to Ghana Gas to consider the problem of land space for the school and ensure that the project is not roofed for future expansion upwards.

Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, assured the school of sponsorship from other institutions to boost infrastructure.

He urged the students to take their academic work seriously, and be disciplined at all times.

He said the Assembly will do everything possible to assist the school.

The Municipal Director of Education, Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, appealed to Ghana Gas to consider taking on other projects in the school.

“If they can assist with two bungalows for housemasters to be able to house the student properly, it will be good.”

The ceremony was also witnessed by students, representatives from Ghana Gas, traditional leaders, the landlord of Hedzranawo among others.