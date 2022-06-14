This year’s edition of Ghana Party in the Park UK has been slated for July 16, 2022, in London.

During a press briefing on Friday, June 10, 2022, the organisers announced their partnership with new institutions, including the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Speaking at the programme, Benjamin Anane-Nsiah, the Director of Product Development and Investment at the Ghana Tourism Authority, acknowledged the role the event plays in Ghana’s tourism and how ready the authority is to support the cause.

“For an event that has been sustained for 23 years, it’s a full adult now, so it’s time to broaden their scope to serve them and the broader interest of the country by making sure that we engage our people over there in a non-exploitative way,” he noted.

Ghana Tourism Authority partners this year’s Ghana Party in the Park UK slated for July 14&16 2022.#GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/MjAFu6d7QS — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) June 12, 2022

Founded 23 years ago by Dennis Tawiah, Ghana Party in the Park is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora. The festival attracts over 8000 people, making it the biggest Ghanaian event outside of Ghana.

The main concert for this year slated for 16th July will be preceded by the Ghana Party in the Park EXPO on 14th July.

According to the CEO, the goal is to establish a business network among stakeholders and customers.

Other partners to this year’s event are Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Blue Rose Limited, and Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company (UK) Ltd, KGI Foundation, among others.

Black Sherif, among other acts, will perform at this year’s event.

Last year, there were performances from Sarkodie (the Creative Director for the event), KiDi, Yaw Tog, Mr. Drew, Amerado, S3FA, Kofi Jamar, Kwabena Kwabena, and D-Black, Kweku Flick, Camidoh, among others.