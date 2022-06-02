The Ghana National Fire Service is celebrating this year’s Fire safety week in the Savannah Region with a call on residents and institutions to put in fire safety measures in their homes and work places.

This year’s fire safety week celebration is under the theme, safer environment; key to investment.

The Ghanaian population have been harmed with the effects of fire and its related emergencies over the years.

Ranging from loss of lives, homes and properties, every region in Ghana has felt the devastating effects of uncontrolled fires.

This year, the Ghana National fire service seeks to heighten awareness of the public in fire safety and roles of individuals with an aim of turning the narrative.

The week long celebrations will also be used to honour courageous fire fighters who risk their lives in keeping Ghanaians safe from the devastating tragedies of fire.

Speaking at the Savannah regional launch of the celebrations, the regional fire officer, Assistant Chief Fire Officer II, Francis Kekawo Attipoe reminded individuals of their roles in keeping the environment safe from fire.

“Let us all be reminded of our roles as individuals in keeping our environment safe by taking meaningful steps such as installing and maintaining smoke detectors and alarms at home and work places, following safe kitchen practices, avoid overloading of circuit cords and seeking technical advice for building plans among other.”

The Savannah regional safety officer in an interview with Citi News disclosed that whilst the national statistics of fire outbreaks and occurrences have declined, the Savannah regional fire command however saw an increase.

“The year under review, we had a marginal increase on all incidents that we attended to in Savannah Region by 28.3%. This is as a result of population growth in the region and and a growth in the number of people who use LPG to cook without adequate knowledge on how to use them. Most of these fires occur in the night at homes.”