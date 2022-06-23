Lynx Entertainment has signed a new musician, St. Lennon, to its label.

Born Cudjoe Godfred Lino, St. Lennon is a Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife singer and songwriter.

He has released his first single, ‘Holy Father’ under the record label.

The song was produced by Beat Vampire. The video was shot and directed by Tigon Creative Studios.

About St. Lennon

The artiste was born on 29th May 1999 to Joseph and Margaret Cudjoe. He received his basic education at Great Baptist School and proceeded to Prempeh College.

He later had his tertiary education at Central University (Kumasi Campus). St. Lennon is a native of Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North Region of Ghana.

The young artiste used to sing for his colleagues and teachers while in basic school and this served as the genesis of his music journey. In Prempeh College, he served as Entertainment Committee President due to his passion for showbiz.

In 2018, while in Central University, Kumasi campus (IPED Class), he took the decision to pursue music as his professional career. This choice led him to Accra several times for recording sessions, though he had no residence in the capital city.

Getting signed by Lynx Entertainment in 2022 was a dream come true for the budding artiste. He hopes to become one of Ghana’s biggest music exports.

Watch ‘Holy Father’ by St. Lennon below: