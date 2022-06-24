Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) recently announced the new HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 in Ghana.

The latest additions to the powerful HUAWEI MateBook Series come featuring Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView Displays and are powered by the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor to deliver vastly improved performance with support for cross-device collaboration.

Alongside a more powerful processor, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 can also be configured with the all-new Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics to power faster graphics processing performance.

Furthermore, innovative technologies such as Super Device, Fingerprint Power button, Blazing fast Wi-Fi 6, Compact charger supporting SuperCharge™, Versatile ports and Sleek metal body all combine to fundamentally enhance the user experience, elevating the laptop from being a productivity tool to a smart companion that young consumers will find indispensable across everyday situations.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 comes in two colourways: classic and understated Space Grey or elegant and sophisticated Mystic Silver while the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 comes in either classic Space Grey or an elegant Mystic Silver colourway.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 features a 15-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display that retains the series’ signature FullView design, offering an 87% screen-to-body ratio with a 16:9 aspect ratio for immersive cinematic experiences. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 features a 14-inch 1080p Full HD IPS anti-glare screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 84% and a 16:9 aspect ratio to support a highly immersive viewing experience. Both displays have passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certifications for a more comfortable viewing experience.

More powerful and enduring performance

To young consumers, a laptop is not only a tool to get their work done but also an entertainment platform.

A new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor built on the 10nm SuperFin technology powers both the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15. The quad-core, eight-thread processor has faster performance than its predecessors to effortlessly handle everyday usage scenarios, and features integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics to provide graphics performance rivalling entry-level discrete counterparts.

The new laptops can be configured with up to 16GB of memory for faster read and write, and features an NVMe PCIe high speed SSD to further improve the overall system performance. With a click of the Fn and P keys, users can enable Performance Mode for more demanding apps. An advanced cooling system featuring a high-density HUAWEI Shark fin fan leverages the bionic design to ensure both the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 perform stably under load.

Super Device: drag to connect

Both the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops support Super Device features to provide a more convenient way for users to connect the laptop with other devices. To initiate pairing, users simply need to click on the Control Panel icon at the lower right corner to open Super Device, then drag the other devices’ icon towards the PC icon. This straightforward way of pairing makes connecting multiple devices more intuitive than ever.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 also provide a powerful and inclusive all-scenario experience yet on a Huawei product. With its ability to seamlessly collaborate with other Huawei products, including phones, tablets, and monitors, users can capture their spontaneous inspiration on any of the disparate Huawei devices they own, and the content will seamlessly synchronize across all of them.

Multi-Screen Collaboration with smartphones now allows up to three active windows, delivering exceptional multi-tasking performance. Documents and images are transferred between devices with a simple drag and drop.

Alternatively, users can open smartphone files on the laptop and make changes directly. Video calls can also be initiated from the laptop and conducted with laptop peripherals, freeing users’ hands from holding the phone while the call is active.

Through Multi-Screen Collaboration, users can also connect a Huawei tablet to the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 | D 15 and use the tablet as a drawing pad or a second screen, or simply for easy drag-and-drop file transfers.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 | D 15 can also be connected to a HUAWEI MateView either wirelessly or with a cable. Future updates will provide even more interconnectivity options for users to enjoy new all-scenario experiences.

Fingerprint power button

Both laptops come loaded with Innovative Huawei technologies such as the Fingerprint Power Button, which doubles up as a secure biometric authentication in addition to the power button.

Blazing fast Wi-Fi 6

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 have both been upgraded with a Wi-Fi 6 network interface card with a dual-antenna design to provide users with high-speed and stable Internet connectivity.

Compact charger with SuperCharge support

The AC adapter that comes with the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and the HUAWEI D 15 supports HUAWEI SuperCharge™ for quick charging compatible with Huawei smartphones. Reverse charging remains active even when the laptops have been powered down, which can be helpful when users find themselves in need of a quick smartphone battery top-up while on the road.

Metallic beauty and a minimalist design

A product exemplifying Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, the new HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has a minimalist design with clean, refined lines running through the metal body, creating an understated appearance in either classic Space Grey or an elegant Mystic Silver colourway.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15

Every HUAWEI MateBook D attests to Huawei’s dedication to quality and achieving manufacturing excellence. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 weighs as light as 1.56kg and measures only 16.9mm at its thickest point, travelling with it is effortless.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 incorporates a 180-degree hinge, which makes it easy for multiple users to share the display in a workplace scenario. The laptop is available in two colourways: classic and understated Space Grey or elegant and sophisticated Mystic Silver. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 weighs 1.38Kg and measures 15.9mm in thickness while the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 weighs 1.56Kg and measures 16.9mm.