Lagos, one of the most populous cities in Africa, has started enforcing its ban on motorcycle taxis.

Nigeria’s economic powerhouse announced the ban two weeks ago that covers major districts in the city.

The clampdown follows the gruesome murder of a 38-year-old man, suspected to have been killed by some taxi riders during a disagreement over a fare.

The incident sparked public outrage.

The authorities said they will arrest riders who flout the ban and seize their motorbikes.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the taxi riders as a threat to road users, citing surging crime and road accidents.

The taxis are a preferred means of transport because they are faster in weaving through the city’s traffic jams.

A large number of young people in the state make a living as motobike taxi riders and the ban is bound to face a backlash.

The authorities on Tuesday deployed security personnel and armoured personnel carriers in the city amid fears of possible violent protests.