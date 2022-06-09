Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch continue to rake in deals, again and again, their latest being an ambassadorial deal with Ghanaian pizzeria, Pizzerman Chickenman.
Pizzaman Chickenman, have been longtime admirers of the two and with content as appealing as theirs, who wouldn’t be?
Fortunately, everyone, even the fast-rising pizzeria’s CEO, Chris and in a brief recollection of events Nana Mitch shared:
“I was introduced to Chris at a friend’s dinner party. He noticed me and said he was a big fan of what Schardo and I are doing. We had a very interesting exchange and in my excitement, I shared with him the content I made of the said dinner. He seemed so impressed that he fixed a meeting with us and his marketing manager in no time. Two days later we finalised the proposed ambassadorial deal and here we are”.
With 5 additional branches soon to join their existing 18 branches in Accra (10) and Kumasi (8) this June – 3 and 2 respectively, Pizzaman Chickenman is quickly becoming one of Ghana’s favorite pizzerias and the new place to get the tastiest experience of the popular Italian dish. Best believe that and if you’ve been longing to munch on some delicious slices of pizza this weekend, we urge you to check out their new branches or existing ones.
Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch definitely have some eye-catching content on the way and just so you don’t miss out on such tasty eye candy, follow the two on their