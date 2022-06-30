Various church denominations have so far contributed GH¢2.21 million towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

Major donors to the project include the Church of Pentecost, which has donated a total of GH¢700,000 through the Church of Pentecost Headquarters (200,000) and The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters) which has contributed GH¢500,000 – making it the single largest donor.

Other major donors are the Southern Ghana Union of SDA, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Action Chapel International who have contributed GH¢200,000 each.

The Methodist Church of Ghana, Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso, Christ Apostolic Church International, the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church and the Christian Action Faith Ministry have also donated GH¢100,000 each.

The board disclosed this when it launched another mass fundraising strategy, dubbed: ‘The National Cathedral Week’, at a press briefing on June 29 in Accra.

Meanwhile, the total fundraising effort by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana towards the cathedral’s construction has accrued GH¢31.75 million since 2018.