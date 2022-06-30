The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reiterated the Government’s commitment to stop the pollution of water bodies by activities of illegal miners in parts of the country.

The ministry said it was unacceptable to allow the use of harmful chemicals to pollute river bodies.

The Ministry indicated that the future implications of such development are a threat to the environment and the ordinary citizenry.

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker, made these remarks during the launch of a Community Mining Scheme at Donkonto Mawinhiha in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The program is expected to create 3000 direct and 500 indirect jobs for indigenes in the area and adjoining communities.

The scheme is made up of two concessions totalling 40 acres of land.

Mr. Duker also presented a Mercury-Free Gold Processing Equipment to aid in the operations of the scheme to ensure the activities will not pollute the environment.

The Deputy Minister maintained that the government was using the Community Mining Scheme to help stop illegal mining activities that continue to destroy water bodies and the environment.

He further indicated that the scheme was meant for Ghanaians and warned that foreigners caught operating under the scheme will face the law.

He also appealed for support from the community members to ensure the sustainability of the project.

He also cautioned that the fight against illegal mining is still on and that the “government is determined to protect the country’s water bodies and resources.”

He noted that the government’s drive to turn around the fortunes of the industry and protect it from activities of illegal miners has seen the purchase of speedboats and training of guards who would protect River bodies on mining lines.

Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Asiamah, lauded the initiative and commended Government’s commitment to job creation in the constituency.

He said the community has been blessed with resources, and it behoves the government to initiate policies to protect the resources, so they can be exploited effectively.