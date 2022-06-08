The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah has questioned the essence of a private members’ motion seeking a probe into the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Boamah feels the motion is baseless, given that the court of law had earlier ruled that the 2020 general elections were free and fair in an earlier case filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I believe the motion before Parliament is unfounded, and it has no basis. It is just a complete waste of the taxpayers money and time because all these processes have been undertaken by the Electoral Commission,” said Mr. Boamah on Eyewitness News.

Five Members of Parliament—MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Bolga East, Dr Dominic Ayine, MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, Buem MP, Kofi Adams and MP for Salaga South, Zuweira Ibrahimah filed the motion.

The nine-point motion covers issues such as pre-thumb printed ballot papers in the Ashanti Region; multiple declaration of results; an investigation into alleged procurement breaches, discovery of excess ballot papers, and an inquiry into the violence in six constituencies.

The motion stipulates that the said probe committee must be chaired by a member of the Minority.

Mr. Boamah however insists that the election results were legitimately determined by Ghanaians, a situation he believes nullifies claims of rigging, among others, during the general elections.

He also accused the MPs of trying to use the “back door” to have the polls probed.

“The NDC were aggrieved by the decision of the people of this country as announced by the EC and went to court to challenge the processes that led to the declaration by the EC announcing Nana Akufo-Addo as President of the republic so what is the meaning of this back door approach of resurrecting what has been finally determined by the constitutional court of this country?” he further asked.