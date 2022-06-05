Many persons were feared dead today as suspected bandits opened fire on worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State capital.

The state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the command would speak on the ugly incident later.

Vanguard gathered that the heads of state security agencies have rushed to the ancient town.

A member of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State, Kehinde Ogunkorode has confirmed that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked the church killing no fewer than 25 worshippers.

Ogunkorode told Vanguard that the bandits numbering five stormed the church during service and shot members.

According to him ” lt was like a movie, they invaded the church and shot indiscriminately.Several people were killed including children and women.

“It was when they wanted to abduct the priest that they threw dynamite into the church.

Another source confirmed that no fewer than 25 corpses have been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, for medical attention.

According to him “some gunmen invaded the church during service, opened fire and killed no fewer than 25 members of the church.

“The congregants were caught unaware by the killers. They also used explosives but many were shot.

The state police command was yet to react to the killings in the ancient town.