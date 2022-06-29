The impending parliamentary race of the governing New Patriotic Party is gathering steam as some individuals have disclosed their interest in some seats.

These individuals include the outgoing National Organiser of the party, Sammy Awuku, Baba Tauffic and Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

The CEO of the National Lotteries Authority, Mr. Awuku is eying the Akropong seat in the Eastern Region whereas Baba Tauffic is up for the Adentan seat in the Greater Accra Region with Hanan Abdul-Wahab also considering the Pusiga seat ahead of election 2024.

In a related development, the Public Relations Officer of the Energy Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as BT Baba Tauffic, is believed to be the delegates’ choice for the Adentan constituency as they envisage him as the best person to win back the seat for the party.

He was the Youth organiser when Yaw Buaben Asamoa won the seat in 2016.

He is very popular within the NPP and even the NDC as well as the other political parties in the constituency and has groomed a lot of the youth, hence the name “Homeboy”.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa lost the Adentan seat to Mr. Adamu Ramadan in the 2020 elections.

In the Pusiga constituency, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab is warming himself into that seat for the 2024 elections.

Chief Hanan as he’s popularly called, was a member of the Campaign teams of the Northern and Upper East Regions and the Bawku Central Constituency for the 2020 elections.

During the 2020 elections, he donated 77 brand-new motorbikes to the governing NPP in the Upper East Region.

Due to his benevolence towards many of the constituents, he is tipped to be the first candidate to win the Pusiga seat for the New Patriotic Party.