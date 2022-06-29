The Ghana Police Service has commended its officers as well as Arise Ghana demonstrators for the “successful” outcome of day two of the Arise Ghana protest.

The service in a statement registered its disappointment at the “riotous conduct of the demonstrators” on the first day and commended them for their comportment today.

The service hopes yesterday’s incident will serve as a lesson for the future.

“We are grateful to the general public for their cooperation and understanding in spite of the inconvenience the demonstration undoubtedly caused them.”

“The police provided the security and with support from the public and demonstrators, day two of the protest march was incident-free. We would also like to commend personnel of the Service, for the professionalism exhibited throughout the two days, especially on the first day, in the face of unprovoked attacks by the demonstrators.”

The service further wished all injured police officers who sustained various degrees of injury at yesterday’s demonstration a speedy recovery.

“Meanwhile, we wish to reiterate our commitment to the rule of law in this country and bring all those who breached the law during the demonstration, to face justice,” the statement added.

Yesterday, there were tensions between police and the protesters as the demonstration turned violent at the Nkrumah Interchange.

Police arrested 29 persons in relation to the violence.