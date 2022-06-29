Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading insurers in the country, has appointed Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah as Chief Executive Officer.

She replaces Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, who has been appointed Regional Chief Executive Officer for East, Central, West and Southern Africa, overseeing our Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya and Uganda businesses.

Before his appointment, Mokobi had led Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for 8 years, growing a thriving business, moving it from number 16 to the 4th in terms of market share as of 2020 and cultivated a vibrant agency from 21 agents in 2013 to over 1,500 agents in 2021, signed 5 Bancassurance Partnerships with Fidelity Bank, SG Bank, Cal Bank, Zenith Bank and Standard Chartered Bank to bring our services closer to bank customers and launched eight new products on the market to cater to Ghanaians’ evolving protection and wealth needs to help them make the most out of life.

Prudential is intentional in ensuring that its African growth story is written by talented people who are the true face of the continent. Africa is a continent of opportunity for Prudential; the company is committed to its long-term growth.

Under her leadership, Dr. Amuah will support Prudential Life Insurance Ghana to execute the next phase of strategic growth and innovation plan and we are confident that she will continue to grow the business to greater heights.

Dr Amuah has vast experience, working in a cross-section of business sectors, among which include Insurance, FMCG, Energy and the Financial Sector.

She has worked in a number of countries in Central and West Africa, building a career in leadership, business and HR specialisation across all the HR practices.

She worked with GLICO Group as Group HR Director for a cross-section of business units, among which included Life, General, Pensions, Healthcare, Capital, and Properties.

Dr. Amuah is a Chartered Insurer and a Business Leader with over twenty-five years of work experience.

She is a Henley-certified coach from the UK and has a cross-cultural certification from the USA. She also holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Master’s degree in Bilingual Translation (French and English) and a Master’s degree in Organizational Development.

Prudential continues to create opportunities for the best talent on the continent, while strengthening its operations and building a business that will serve for generations.

About Prudential Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc. , which provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa.. The business helps people get the most out of life by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

For more information: www.prudential.com.gh